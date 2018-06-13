'Start Here': Trump departs Singapore amid questions over North Korea agreement

It's Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. After the summit

It's been 24 hours since President Donald Trump left Singapore after his historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Now that we've had a day to digest what happened, we take a look at the bigger picture of this meeting with ABC News' Eva Pilgrim, whose family was forever changed by the war, and ABC "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang, who breaks down what was in the document both leaders signed.

2. A major merger

The business world has anxiously awaited a decision on the Justice Department's challenge to the $85 billion merger of AT&T and Time Warner and on Tuesday, a judge approved the deal without restrictions.

ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis explains the potential effects of the ruling for the future of media and consumers.

3. Immigration crackdown

Earlier this week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the U.S. had been too lenient on people seeking protection through asylum and the Trump administration would no longer accept claims based on fear of domestic violence or gang violence.

He said people seeking asylum needed to show their government was persecuting them or failing to protect them, a move that ABC News' Serena Marshall tells us could be stalled in court.

4. 'Russian fight club'

The World Cup gets underway tomorrow in Russia, where the event will span the entire nation in 11 cities and 12 stadiums. In Russia, the fans can get dangerous, and a new documentary from our partners at ESPN called “Russian Fight Club” takes you inside the culture and the violence of these soccer hooligans.

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell, who’s based in Moscow, lined up the interviews and he tells us about the culture: “These are guys who go to the gym five days a week and then are kind of semi-professional martial arts fighters who are just obsessed with training and with fighting.”

5. Three Californias?

A proposal to split California into three states will be on the statewide ballot in November, but even if voters approve it, ABC News’ Alex Stone says the plan will still face an uphill battle.