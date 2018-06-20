It's Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. 'Zero-tolerance' flashpoint

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced that nearly 2,000 children had been separated from parents because of a new "zero-tolerance" policy, where illegal border crossings are criminally prosecuted.

In just a few days, that number rose to 2,300 and it's still rising.

We hear from ABC News’ Gio Benitez, who took in protests on the border and check in with ABC News’ Ben Siegel to hear about President Donald Trump’s visit to Capitol Hill.

2. 'Retaliation'

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted yesterday after the Trump administration threatened to impose new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. We’ve heard for weeks about a potential trade war brewing between the U.S. and China and ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis breaks down the back and forth between the two countries.

“It has become tit for tat and that is the definition of a trade war: retaliation.”

3. AP in DC

Advanced placement courses for generations have served as a way to standardize education and even get you a ticket into college, but with millions of students now taking the classes, are colleges still looking to accept credits from high school students?

A group of high-profile private schools in the Washington, D.C., area have announced in an op-ed they are ditching AP courses in order to develop their own curriculum and “more effectively address our students’ needs and interests.” Head of School of Holton-Arms Susanna Jones, one of seven school administrators who wrote about the change, explains their decision.

4. Masculinity survey

Our partners at FiveThirtyEight teamed up with Survey Monkey, and WNYC's podcast "Death, Sex & Money," to ask 1,600 men the question: ‘How has your life changed since “Me Too?”

Senior features writer Chadwick Matlin takes us through the results.