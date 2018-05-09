'Start Here': Trump withdraws from Iran nuclear deal, nudges North Korea

It's Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. 'A horrible, one-sided deal'

Yesterday at the White House, President Donald Trump made it official: He's getting the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump signed a memorandum that will re-impose the sanctions that President Obama had promised to ease in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program when the deal was struck.

ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran says this action will send a stern message to the rest of the world.

Iran Atomic Energy Organization/EPA via Shutterstock

2. Nudging North Korea

As the Iran nuclear decision was playing out, another one was unfolding on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump announced that new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on his way to North Korea to hammer out the final details of a summit between the president and Kim Jong Un. Among those details, human lives are on the line -- three American prisoners held in North Korea, two for about a year, one since 2015.

It was said that a meeting couldn't proceed until they were safely out of the country, and then word came, from a South Korean official to the country's news agency Yonhap, that those prisoners would be released.

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz says it's no coincidence Trump brought up North Korea during his Iran remarks.

AFP/Getty Images

3. Blankenship goes down in West Virginia

Yesterday in four states, voters went to the polls in the biggest day of primaries so far in 2018.

Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia saw races for House seats, governor and senator, including the one everyone was talking about: former coal executive and ex-convict Don Blankenship, taking on the Republican establishment to the horror of some in Washington.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein says Republicans are breathing easier after Tuesday night's results.

4. Immigrant-family separation policy in focus

Earlier this week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited the Mexican border in California and issued a warning to potential illegal immigrants, saying mothers will be separated from their children if they're apprehended.

Critics are calling the move "unconscionably cruel."

ABC News’ Serena Marshall says while this isn't a new practice, it's never been admitted to so publicly.

Gregory Bull/AP

5. Free the kids

A "free-range parenting" law is now in effect in Utah, protecting parents from negligence charges if their kids are spotted out in public by themselves.

Maryland mother Danielle Meitiv found herself on the front lines of the free-range parenting battle when her children were seen walking home from a park without an adult.

"Free-Range Mom" tells us what guidelines she uses with her kids and what an ideal parenting law would look like to her.

Sammy Dallal/For The Washington Post/Getty Images

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for FREE on the ABC News app, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio -- or ask Alexa: "Play 'Start Here.'"

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.