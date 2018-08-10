It's Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. A year after Charlottesville, Heather Heyer's mom turns to activism

This weekend marks a year since 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters who were demonstrating against a Unite the Right rally spurred by the town's plan to remove a Confederate statue from a local park.

Her mother, Susan Bro, tells us she doesn't dwell on the past "in hate or anger," instead choosing to remember her daughter through her activism: "I think if we don't focus on fixing the issues that caused this in the first place, the racial divide in our country, then we're going to be right back at Charlottesville in no time flat."

2. More than 50 people killed in Yemen

Yesterday, news came in from Yemen that the country's bloody civil war had claimed more than 50 new victims. More than 20 of them were children apparently going off on a school trip.

ABC News Senior Foreign correspondent Ian Pannell says U.S. officials are being asked tough questions about the incident.

3. Cincinnati cop uses stun gun on 11-year-old girl

There have been several more incidents lately involving the use of excessive force on people of color. In Nashville, a new video emerged appearing to show Daniel Hambrick, 25, running away from a police officer who shot him in the back.

But even when police aren'tt using lethal force, these situations can spin out of control. An 11-year-old girl was shot with a stun gun by a cop in Cincinnati this week after she was suspected of shoplifting from a supermarket. When she tried to flee, the officer used his stun gun.

"Fleeing is not a best practice policy of use of Taser, particularly on an 11-year-old," David Brown, former chief of the Dallas Police Department and an ABC News contributor, told us. "That's just kind of common sense more so than a best practice policy."

4. Melania Trump's parents become citizens

It happens in cities across America -- rooms full of people taking an oath, becoming naturalized citizens.

There were dozens in New York yesterday. But two of them were the first lady's parents.

ABC News' Lauren Pearle says they became citizens thanks to a policy President Donald Trump has often criticized.