It's Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Kavanaugh's road ahead

When Judge Brett Kavanaugh made the trip to the White House on Monday, he was surrounded by his beaming family and the applauding allies of President Donald Trump. He then ventured to Capitol Hill yesterday to kick off the confirmation process, where the faces weren't so friendly.

Democrats were quick to point to Roe v. Wade, health care and the Russia investigation as reasons not to vote for Kavanaugh, but ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl tells us he thinks Republicans are likely to get a couple of lawmakers from across the aisle on board.

2. The great escape

A young soccer team and their coach spent 18 days cramped in damp darkness. Their story drew global attention and all eyes were on the cave in Thailand they were trapped in, waiting for rescuers to help them escape in a race against rain and time. Yesterday, the remaining members of the team finally emerged and ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman describes what happened after they were pulled out.

Royal Thai Navy via AP

3. First stop: Brussels

Trump has arrived in Europe, the beginning of a whirlwind, weeklong sprint through several countries where he'll be talking to allies and rivals. His first stop is in Brussels, Belgium, for the NATO summit and ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers tells us leaders are on edge over Trump's comments on trade and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

4. The bulletproof trend

Bulletproof clothing has been popular in countries with high crime rates, but now designers are saying there's a market for these clothes in the U.S. The country's bulletproof body armor industry is currently estimated at about $465 million, according to ABC News' Gloria Riviera, and it's expected to grow to $5 billion over the next five years.