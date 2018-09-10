It's Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Les Moonves to exit CBS amid fresh sexual misconduct allegations

CBS Corporation announced late Sunday night that CEO and Chairman Les Moonves would depart the company, effective immediately, following new allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by former CBS employees.

While Moonves denies the allegations, ABC News’ Aaron Katersky says Moonves will be donating $20 million to “Me Too” movement organizations upon his exit.

2. Papadopoulos says Trump team 'fully aware' of efforts to arrange meeting with Putin

Former Trump campaign staffer George Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days behind bars and one year of supervised release last week for lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.

ABC News Senior Investigative Producer Matthew Mosk says Papadopoulos told ABC News that members of the Trump campaign team were fully aware of what he was doing.

3. Inside North Korea’s 70th anniversary celebration

North Korea held a massive military celebration this weekend for the country’s 70th anniversary, but unlike a previous parade in February, no intercontinental ballistic missiles were rolled out for this event. Trump thanked Kim Jong Un for not displaying his most advanced missiles, but ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz -- who was in Pyongyang for the parade -- cautions us: “Even though he didn’t parade those ICBMs, he’s still got them.”

4. Serena Williams fined after US Open outburst

Serena Williams was fined $17,000 by the U.S. Tennis Association for three code violations during her stunning loss to Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open final on Saturday. Things went downhill in the match after her coach made a hand gesture to her and she was cited for illegal coaching -- she yelled at the chair umpire, smashed her racquet and complained about a double-standard between men's and women's players.

ABC News’ Brian Clark, who called the final match for U.S. Open Radio, breaks down what happened on the court.