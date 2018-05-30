'Start Here': 'Roseanne' canceled after star's racist tweet

It's Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. A comeback cut short

It was a hit TV show that premiered 30 years ago and then came back this year to millions of viewers across the country. There were think pieces about what "Roseanne" meant to those who tuned in, its ratings were praised by President Donald Trump and dozens of crew members were assured of a second season -- until a tweet by star and creator Roseanne Barr brought it all down.

ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman walks us through the network's decision to cancel its highest-rated show, and Variety editor-at-large Michael Schneider tells us what it means for the business.

ABC television group and ABC News are both owned by Disney.

2. Greitens' rise and fall

Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens had a bright political future ahead of him, but it vanished in a matter of months for the former Navy SEAL.

It started with an extramarital affair that spurred not just ethics investigations but criminal investigations, and despite prominent Republicans' urging him to step down, he refused -- until Tuesday.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein explains the allegations against the governor and ultimately what made him resign.

4. Diesel distress in Brazil

In the last week, while much of the world was talking about North Korea, one of the world's largest economies was grinding to a halt.

Brazil has been facing a massive price increase for diesel fuel, which became everyone's problem when truckers abandoned their vehicles on the side of the road and walked away.

Former ABC News journalist Claire Bower is based in Brazil and says the impact has been felt in every supermarket and on every dinner table.

5. If the shoe fits (or doesn't)

If you were watching Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, you would have seen one of the best players on the planet, Kevin Durant, have a wardrobe malfunction.

Our partners at FiveThirtyEight says Kevin Durant is the best in NBA history -- at losing a shoe.

We speak to Chris Herring about tracking Durant's shoe mishaps and why he doesn't wear pairs that fit better.