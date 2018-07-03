'Start Here': 'Sea change' for Michael Cohen as investigation continues

It's Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Cohen's warning

We haven't heard much from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney, in the three months since the FBI raided his home and offices. Now the former fixer is breaking his silence and perhaps signaling a willingness to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Cohen, who once said he would take a bullet for Trump, tells ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview he will put his "family and country first."

"I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone's defense strategy," he said. "I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way."

George joins us in-studio to review Cohen's most telling answers and what this means for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Evan Vucci/AP, FILE

2. Cave rescue

Twelve boys and their soccer coach were finally found alive in a flooded cave in Thailand, but rescuers are now facing the difficult task of getting them out.

ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman checks in from the cave site in Thailand.

Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP

3. Denuke fluke?

It's been three weeks since the president shook hands with North Korea's Kim Jong Un and signed a document agreeing to provide security guarantees in exchange for complete denuclearization.

We've now started seeing reports that the North might be ramping up its nuclear program, despite making a big show of blowing up a nuclear facility.

The U.S. made concessions in its agreement with North Korea, and ABC News' Elizabeth McLaughlin tells us from the Pentagon: "We are still waiting to see what North Korea will do in return."

Korea/Yonhap via AP

4. Immigration move

As immigrant parents and children are detained as they enter the U.S., they may find themselves living on military bases as detention centers get to be too full.

ABC News’ Serena Marshall, who covers immigration, tells us this isn’t a new idea. Past administrations have brought it up, and when the Obama administration proposed the idea, Republicans were against it.