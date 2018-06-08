'Start Here': Trump downplays preparation as Singapore summit approaches

It's June 8, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Singapore summit, soon

We're just days away from one of the most anticipated meetings between two world leaders in recent memory. U.S. officials have spent weeks planning for President Donald Trump's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, and Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday he thinks he's "very well-prepared."

"I don't think I have to prepare very much," he said. "It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done, but I think I've been preparing for this summit for a long time."

But is the White House ready for both best- and worst-case scenarios for two unpredictable leaders?

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz looks ahead to next week.

2. Rudy roused

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was in Israel at a business conference this week and made headlines with his comments about North Korea and the Russia probe, but what he said about porn star Stormy Daniels drew a reaction from the first lady's spokesperson.

ABC News' Jordana Miller joins us from Tel Aviv after she tracked down Giuliani for an interview that aired on i-24 in Israel.

3. The other summit

Trump is heading to Canada for the G7 summit, normally a friendly environment among allies, but the event likely will be more contentious because of recent U.S. moves on trade.

We've talked about the effect of the new tariffs on the American job market, but are world alliances getting a complete overhaul as well?

ABC News' David Wright checks in from the Quebec resort town of La Malbaie.

4. Protecting pot

A bipartisan duo of senators are working together to protect states' legalization of marijuana from the federal government, which still says pot is illegal.

ABC News' Ali Rogin tells us how a Republican and Democrat joined forces and what's in their bill.