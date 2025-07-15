Softball team from flood-stricken Kerrville share heartfelt messages with David Muir

"We will stay strong and rise above all of this," Callie Phillips said.

A youth softball team from Kerrville, Texas, demonstrated remarkable determination by competing in a national tournament just days after their hometown was devastated by catastrophic flooding.

David Muir, “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor, spoke with the Texas Voodoo girls softball team who made the seven-hour journey to Oklahoma City for the USA National Gold tournament, despite their community being one of the hardest hit by the July 4 floods that claimed at least 132 lives and left 101 people missing.

"We were determined to go because even through all the hardships we still wanted to represent the hill county community," said first baseman Macy Cobb.

For right fielder Bailey King, the tournament provided a brief break from the tragedy back home. "It helped take our minds off the devastation floods happening in our hometown," she explained.

Young athletes show resilience as Kerrville floods claim 132 lives. Obtained by ABC News

The devastating floods, which began early on Independence Day, hit Kerr County particularly hard, with officials reporting at least 106 deaths, including 36 children. Despite the unprecedented tragedy, the team united in their decision to compete.

"Even with all the heartbreak and devastation, we wanted to show that we could do it," said shortstop Caydence Barbo.

Young athletes show resilience as Kerrville floods claim 132 lives. Obtained by ABC News

The team's journey caught the attention of USA Softball of Texas, which honored them with special "Kerrville Strong, Texas Strong" shirts. The organization praised the team's "incredible determination and perseverance," noting that their "grit and heart reflect the true spirit of Texas softball."

Though the team faced close losses in their games - 3-1 and 3-2 - their presence at the tournament represented more than just athletic competition.

"Our community has come together and we have been supported in so many ways," said Kylie Traub, who plays pitcher and second base.

Catcher and utility player Callie Phillips captured the team's spirit of resilience: "Even though we have suffered an immeasurable amount of pain and tragedy, we will stay strong and rise above all of this."

The tournament, held at Devon Park - a venue that hosts the Women's College World Series and will soon host Olympic events - provided these young athletes with a memorable experience during an incredibly challenging time for their community.

The team took to social media and noted that the support from both Oklahoma City and their hometown has been "nothing short of amazing," as their community continues the difficult process of recovery and healing.