Storm crossing country moves into Southeast with heavy rain, flooding

Dec 14, 2018, 7:07 AM ET
PHOTO: Lightning strikes near Will Rogers Airport in Oklahoma City on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. PlayWill Rogers World Airport via Storyful
WATCH New storm brings rain, snow and wind, takes aim at Southeast

A storm system crossing the country dropped more than 4 inches of rain in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Thursday and snow in parts of Abilene, Texas.

As the storm moves east, numerous states from Texas to Maryland are under flood, wind and even snow alerts.

The storm is centered over Texas on Friday morning, but the heavy rain ahead of it is already spreading into the Carolinas.

PHOTO: Heavy rain is falling in the South on Friday, stretching all the way to the Carolinas.ABC News
Heavy rain is falling in the South on Friday, stretching all the way to the Carolinas.

By this evening, severe storms are possible across northern Florida and southern Georgia where damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

Flash flooding cannot be ruled out from Tallahassee, Florida, to South Carolina and North Carolina, including the inland areas that got the heavy snow last weekend.

PHOTO: The storm will bring heavy rain into the Southeast on Friday evening.ABC News
The storm will bring heavy rain into the Southeast on Friday evening.

The heavy rain will move into the mid-Atlantic and part of the Northeast from Friday night into Saturday morning with some flooding possible near Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

PHOTO: The storm will move up the East Coast through the day on Saturday.ABC News
The storm will move up the East Coast through the day on Saturday.

By Sunday, the main center of the storm system will move into the Northeast with more heavy rain and even snow to the north.

PHOTO: Rain will move into New England, as well as snow inland, on Sunday.ABC News
Rain will move into New England, as well as snow inland, on Sunday.

Some areas in the Southeast could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with localized 5 inches of rain possible in northern Florida.

Due to very saturated ground and the snowpack in the Southeast, flash flooding and river flooding is expected. Some of the river flooding could reach major flood stage this weekend.

PHOTO: Rainfall will be heaviest from Tallahassee, Fla., up to Raleigh, N.C., through Sunday.ABC News
Rainfall will be heaviest from Tallahassee, Fla., up to Raleigh, N.C., through Sunday.

Comments