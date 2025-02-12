This new storm will reach the Northeast by Wednesday evening.

Another storm hitting Midwest, East Coast as Mid-Atlantic digs out from major snowfall

The North Lawn of the White House is seen covered by snow in Washington, DC, on Feb, 11, 2025.

As the Mid-Atlantic digs out from a significant snowstorm, a new winter storm is underway in the Plains that will move through the Midwest before reaching the East Coast.

On Wednesday morning, the second storm is hitting Kansas City, Missouri, and Des Moines, Iowa.

The storm will reach Chicago later in the morning, dropping 4 to 6 inches of snow.

An ice storm warning has been issued for Toledo, Ohio, where ice accumulation could cause power outages.

The storm will move into the Northeast on Wednesday evening, bringing mostly rain to the Interstate 95 corridor and an icy mix to New England and upstate New York.

On the southern end of the storm, heavy rain could bring flash flooding from Louisiana to North Carolina.

Strong tornadoes are possible in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

This comes after another snowstorm walloped the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday.

Virginia recorded more than 14 inches of snow and West Virginia recorded 13 inches. Trees are toppling in Virginia due to the coating of snow and ice and over 100,000 customers in the state are without power on Wednesday morning.

Public schools are closed on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where there's more than 6 inches of snow on the ground.

The North Lawn of the White House is seen covered by snow in Washington, DC, on Feb, 11, 2025. Ting Shen/AFP via Getty Images

Philadelphia saw 2.6 inches of snow and New York City saw 1.4 inches.