'This stuff doesn't happen here': Murdered paddleboarder sparks concern in small town

Campers ride a golf cart to the Mic Mac Cove Campground, July 9, 2025, in Union, Maine, where police have used the campground to access Crawford Pond to investigate the murder of a woman last seen paddleboarding on the pond.

As investigators continue to search for leads in the murder of a paddleboarder in Maine earlier this month, friends say the tragedy in the small, tight-knit community has scared them.

Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart was found dead at Crawford Pond in Union last week. There are still no suspects in the murder, sources told ABC News.

"It's a scary thought that somebody around here has done something really horrific to somebody, and they need closure, the family needs closure. It's not right and it just hurts in my heart a lot," Smith said.

Stewart rented a camp site at Mic Mac Family Campground for the summer season on May 1. She had only stayed on the grounds for two or three nights prior to her disappearance on the evening of July 2. The owner of the campground said she has provided hours of video to authorities in case it can provide useful.

Mic Mac Campground has a robust security apparatus, owner Katherine Lunt told ABC News. She has 16 security cameras on the 60-acre property, all of which have facial recognition technology, she said. The campground on Crawford Pond, which is mostly a mix of RVs and tents peppered amongst the eight cabins, also has motion detectors, she said. Lunt said she's sure she knows everyone who comes in and out.

Stewart's death has left some feeling "insecure," her friend Meredith Smith, told ABC News.

"I was very shocked. This stuff doesn't happen here. Not to us. Not to this little community. I've grown up here -- nothing happens here," Smith said.

Smith said she had always felt safe in their area.

"I always leave my doors open, my windows open, and I haven't been. I've been locking my doors and my windows to my house at nighttime," Smith said.

Investigators have not revealed Stewart's cause of death, but her body was found under "unusual circumstances," according to officials familiar with the investigation.

Smith, who knew Stewart from when they were young kids, said the two lost touch during their teenage years and early adulthood, but when Stewart moved back to Maine, it was like she had never left.

"It's like we picked up right where we left off -- like no time had passed, a day hasn't gone by -- the same smile, the same laugh. Every time, it was so nice to see her. She makes me feel like I'm reliving my childhood when I see her. And that's always carefree and refreshing," Smith told ABC News.

"She was always an avid person in the water, hiking, whatever outdoors. She loved the outdoors. She's one with nature, far more than I ever was," Smith said.

Alicia Simonti, a friend of Stewart, said the two became instant close friends in their early 20s. She said Stewart was a woman full of generosity, kindness, strength and love who was stolen from friends and family who love her.

"Sunny was more than just a good friend to me, she was my soul sister. I know there are many others that felt the same way. Sunny had this uncanny ability to bring people together, share her love for all things -- whether it was carpentry work she was up to, working on her captain’s license, a delicious seared tuna, some mindful time on or in the water, or just simply sharing life experiences," Simonti said in a statement to ABC News.

"Sunny was an extraordinarily strong person, physically and mentally. She took struggles and challenges face on with strength and perseverance. She fiercely believed in and supported her friends and family and those less privileged than us," Simonti said.

Now more than a week since Stewart's body was found, Maine State Police detectives continue to follow up on every lead they get, a spokesperson said. The public is still asked to "remain vigilant" and "aware of their surroundings" and to report anything suspicious to police.

"Our focus remains on getting answers for the victim’s family and holding the person responsible accountable," the spokesperson said.