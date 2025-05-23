The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was taken into custody after the shooting.

What to know about the suspect in the killing of a couple outside the Capital Jewish Museum

FBI agents work at the crime scene where two Israeli Embassy Staff Members were killed as they were outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC, United States on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The suspect in the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members Wednesday night outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., is a 31-year-old Chicago man who shouted "free, free Palestine" following the attack, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, was promptly taken into custody at the scene of the shooting and was being questioned by police, according to Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.

Killed in the shooting were 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Lynn Milgrim, two staff members of the Israeli Embassy, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideo Sa'ar said at a news conference on Thursday.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of murder of foreign officials, one count of causing the death of a person through use of a firearm and one count of discharge of a firearm. He made his first appearance before a magistrate judge Thursday afternoon and nodded repeatedly as the judge read off the charges that could result in a potential death sentence if convicted.

The judge approved his request for a public defender to represent him. A preliminary hearing for Rodriguez is scheduled for June 18.

FBI agents work at the crime scene where two Israeli Embassy Staff Members were killed as they were outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC, United States on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, said Milgrim and Lischinsky were about to be engaged and that Lischinsky had purchased a ring this week and planned to propose next week during a trip to Jerusalem.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said investigators believe the suspect acted alone.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation by authorities, but Sa'ar alleged, "This is a direct result of toxic anti-Semitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world that has been going on since the October 7th massacre."

The FBI confirmed they are searching a home in connection with the suspect.

ABC News spoke briefly on the phone with the suspect's mother, Elvira Rodriguez.

Capital Jewish Museum shooting suspect Elias Rodriguez. LinkedIn

"He is my son but right now I have no comment, thank you," Elvira Rodriguez said before hanging up.

Writings examined

Investigators are actively reviewing writings posted on X and attributed to Elias Rodriguez, multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted a statement on X on Thursday, confirming, "The FBI is aware of certain writings allegedly authored by the suspect, and we hope to have updates to the authenticity very soon."

Bongino said the suspect was interviewed by investigators around 1 a.m. ET on Thursday, but he did not disclose the contents of the interview.

"The FBI believes there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time," Bongino said. "At the same time, I want the public to be assured we are following up on any additional leads to ensure we do our complete and total due diligence on this."

Investigators suspect -- at this preliminary stage -- that the writings they have obtained in the probe are likely legitimate and are a key piece of evidence agents are working to confirm, the law enforcement sources told ABC News.

ABC News has reviewed the 980-word document titled, "Escalate For Gaza, Bring The War Home." In the writings, the author addresses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and suggests the latest death toll has been underestimated.

The author appears to lament the inaction of the U.S. government and accuses it of criminalizing protest.

The document appears to commend the "sacrifice" made by Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old active-duty U.S. Air Force airman who in February 2024 self-immolated in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The author also made references to the 1972 attempted drowning of former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara off Martha's Vineyard by a man reportedly angry about McNamara's role in the Vietnam War. The author suggested that many Americans today would judge those actions as "sane." The author signs off by sending love to his family and writing "Free Palestine."

Criminal complaint

A criminal complaint filed against Rodriguez alleges he purchased the 9mm handgun that investigators said was used in the shooting in Illinois on March 6, 2020. It is believed that Rodriguez flew to Washington's Reagan National Airport from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday and that he declared and flew with the firearm checked in his baggage, according to the complaint.

At the scene of the shooting, investigators found 21 expended 9mm cartridge casings, a firearm magazine and the 9mm handgun with its slide locked, indicating that no ammunition remained in the gun or magazine, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint said video captured the shooting, showing the suspect extending both arms at the victims and firing several times. The complaint alleges that Milgrim attempted to crawl away from the suspect when she was shot again.

Rodriguez allegedly reloaded the firearm and shot Milgrim several times.

Following the shooting, Rodriguez walked into the museum and asked to speak to an officer, allegedly stating he "did it" and that he was unarmed, according to the complaint.

"Rodriguez spontaneously stated on scene to MPD, 'I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed,'" the complaint alleges.

Suspect's online activity

An analysis of the suspect's online activity shows that the suspect has apparently been posting about the Israel-Hamas conflict almost since it started in October 2023, according to sources briefed on the digital probe.

A forensics officer investigates the crime scene outside the Capital Jewish Museum following a shooting that left two people dead, in Washington, DC, on May 22, 2025. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

Analysts noted the posts denounced Israel, but did not call for violence against Jewish people. The suspect did apparently call for violence against the Israeli state and encouraged violence against the U.S. and American newspapers for supporting Israel. He also expressed support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), an anti-capitalist political organization, acknowledged that one of its chapters had a "brief association" years ago with Rodriguez, but said the group had "nothing to do with this shooting and do not support it."

PSL, as the group is known, issued the statement on X after a 2017 news article linking Elias Rodriguez to the group circulated on social media following the double homicide in Washington, D.C. The group asserted in its post that Rodriguez was not currently a member of the organization and had not had contact for nearly a decade.