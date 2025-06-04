Suspect arrested for link to Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion: Sources

The primary suspect in the explosion was found dead near the detonated vehicle.

The damaged front of the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic stands following a bomb blast on May 17, 2025, in Palm Springs, Calif. A suspected bomber is believed to have post a manifesto to social media before the explosion. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, according to police.

Law enforcement officials are expected to announce the arrest of an individual allegedly linked to the primary suspect in the car bombing outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, last month, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The suspect is expected to appear in a Brooklyn federal court Wednesday afternoon before he's moved to California, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The primary suspect in the case, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead next to the detonated vehicle, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's LA field office said last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.