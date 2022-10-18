Suspected Stockton serial killer 'didn't make many mistakes,' set for arraignment

The suspected Stockton, California, serial killer is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon after police say he was apprehended while "out hunting" for another victim this weekend.

Wesley Brownlee, a 43-year-old Stockton resident who police say is linked to six slayings, was arrested early Saturday while driving, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden said.

Ahead of Brownlee's arraignment on Tuesday, the police chief said the suspect was near perfect in covering up his tracks and being careful.

"He didn't make many mistakes. We know he purposely stayed in the dark," McFadden said Monday.

Both police and the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office said it's remarkable they were able to make an arrest in less than 90 days of the crime spree.

In this mugshot released by the Stockton (CA) Police Department, Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, California is shown in a police booking photo taken after his arrest on Oct. 15, 2022. Stockton Police Department via Getty Images

Authorities said they zeroed in on Brownlee from tips. Police said they then surveilled him as he allegedly prowled the streets for another victim.

McFadden said Brownlee was apprehended while wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck. Police said he was also armed with a gun.

"He was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting," McFadden said in a statement. "We are sure we stopped another killing."

The six slayings -- all fatal shootings of men -- spanned from April 2021 to September 2022, according to police.

Five of the six killings were in Stockton; one was in Oakland, about 70 miles away. All of the shootings were at night or in the early morning.

Paul Alexander Yaw, 35, was one of the victims of a serial killer in Stockton, Calif. Greta Bogrow

In this undated photo released by the Lopez family, Lorenzo Lopez is shown. Jerry Lopez Family

A seventh victim, a 46-year-old woman, was shot in April 2021 and survived her injuries, police said.

A motive isn't known.