How a team of 'suburban dads' secured a key checkpoint in Gaza's 'death corridor'

The ex-military contractors were cognizant of the "optics of the situation."

In mid-January, when two U.S.-based contracting firms tapped to secure a critical vehicle checkpoint in Gaza scrambled to sign up more than a hundred ex-military operators, the packing list for prospective hires included two types of assault rifles, Glock pistols, and knives, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

It said nothing of citrus fruits.

But from late January until mid-March, when the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal fell apart, the ex-military and intelligence officials found that humanitarian aid measures played a crucial role in ensuring their safety in one of the Middle East's most dangerous corridors, said one of the former officials who asked not to be named.

"We observed firsthand the desperation of some of the folks coming through," the official told ABC News. "So the oranges and water were a hit."

The two U.S.-based private security companies, Safe Reach Solutions and UG Solutions, were hired earlier this year by a multinational consortium of states involved in negotiating the ceasefire -- including the United States, Qatar and Egypt -- to ferry tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians back to a decimated northern Gaza, without allowing the movement of weapons.

The contractors, comprised of former Special Forces personnel, diplomats, and intelligence officers, did not face any notable confrontations or threats of violence over the course of two months on the ground in Gaza, the official said, and only confiscated a smattering of small weapons during vehicle searches.

But their mission was not without its challenges. From the time their contract was awarded, leaders of the two firms had just 96 hours to recruit, screen, and transport via chartered jet more than 100 individuals scattered across the U.S. to the Gaza Strip, where they then needed to sort out how to physically operate the checkpoint, mitigate security vulnerabilities, and minimize traffic congestion, the official said.

Displaced Palestinians cross a checkpoint manned by US and Egyptian security on Feb. 9, 2025. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via AP, FILE

The model could inform future efforts to secure Gaza, some military contracting experts said.

Mick Mulroy, a former CIA paramilitary officer who is now an ABC News national security analyst, said private military contractors appear to be the only logical solution to peace in the short term.

"What is going to prevent the resurgence of Hamas? If it's not a multinational military force, and it's not the Israel Defense Forces -- it's the private security forces," said Mulroy, who is also the founder of Fogbow, a humanitarian aid group. "Right now, there's no alternative that I've seen."

Confronting the past

Hamas launched a surprise attack across Israel's southern border on Oct. 7, 2023, killing at least 1,200 Israelis while capturing about 250 Israeli hostages. Since then, Israel's military response has killed at least 50,000 Gazans, most of them women and children.

A ceasefire agreement negotiated this past January ended last month when Israel resumed hostilities after saying Hamas had not released all remaining hostages. The conflict has led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including the collapse of the health care system.

Before the contractors deployed in January, a memo drafted by UG Solutions and circulated among former U.S. military personnel offered a daily rate of $1,100 for "operators" and $1,250 for medics, with a $10,000 advance paid "within 5 days of arrival in the country," according to a copy obtained by ABC News.

The memo solicited inquiries from former "U.S. [Special Operations Forces] Personnel Only," and while details of the mission were not made explicit, it noted that members of the team "will be able to defend yourself and there will be written [rules of engagement] once you arrive."

They had reason to tread carefully. The last time American contractors were hired to work in Gaza, in 2003, three employees of the security firm DynCorp were killed by a roadside bomb while escorting U.S. officials near Beit Lahiya, some 40 kilometers north of Rafah.

Despite the precarious threat environment in Gaza, the hired ex-soldiers spent a considerable portion of their time troubleshooting obstacles related to the destitution of Palestinians travelling through their checkpoint, the official said. Limited fuel supplies in the region meant officials "got really good at pushing cars," for example.

Another challenge for the two U.S.-based firms, which worked in tandem with a third Egyptian company, was to overcome the troubled reputation of security contractors working in the Middle East. Concerns about the use of American military contractors abroad exploded in 2007 when members of Blackwater, a private military company, killed 17 Iraqi civilians during an incident in Baghdad. Four of those hired soldiers were eventually convicted for their roles in the massacre, before they were later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

National security commentators have in the past bristled at the premise of using American contractors to work on the ground in Gaza. Peter Singer, the author of a book about contract soldiers, called it a "terrible idea" and a "not-even-half-baked notion" that merited heightened scrutiny. David Ignatius, the Washington Post columnist, characterized its proposal as "a potentially controversial part of the plan" to secure Gaza.

The coalition official told ABC News that U.S. operators were cognizant of the "optics of the situation" and took proactive steps to not appear "intimidating" to Gazans passing through their checkpoint. The official described their personnel as mainly ex-Special Forces with experience in the region -- "suburban dads" of an average age of 45-50.

"This was not going to be a security mission about running and gunning," the official said. "This was going to be all about discipline and restraint."

Several Gazans who used the checkpoint told ABC News that the contractors treated them with respect, often greeting motorists in halting Arabic. One Palestinian man who asked not to be named for security reasons observed that the contractors often tried to reduce the visibility of their weapons.

A 'target on their backs'

Threats posed by Hamas and other hostile actors in the region were compounded in part by Trump's rhetoric, regional experts told ABC News, which included a controversial proposal to redevelop the Gaza Strip into the "Riviera of the Middle East," displacing its population in the process. Hamas leaders said the mere suggestion was "capable of igniting the region."

Ambassador Luis Moreno, a former senior U.S. diplomat in Tel Aviv, warned that Trump's inflammatory comments likely placed a "target on their backs," referring to the American contractors.

"It's already an incredibly risky, risky job," Moreno told ABC News. "There's no doubt that Trump's declarations on moving two million Gazans out of Gaza made their lives much more complicated."

The founder of UG Solutions is Jameson Govoni, a Massachusetts-bred retired Green Beret who once said he "helped set up" a surveillance program for the Special Forces that aimed to "teach special operations soldiers how to conduct surveillance and find hard-to-find terrorist cells around the world."

Govoni later founded the Sentinel Foundation, a nonprofit focused on combating child trafficking, and a for-profit hangover cure company called Alcohol Armor, which last year hosted a David Guetta concert in Las Vegas, according to a video it shared on social media.

Safe Reach Solutions, the logistics firm in Gaza, was founded by Phil Reilly, a former CIA paramilitary officer who is no stranger to precarious missions in hostile territories. He was among the first Americans to set foot in Afghanistan after September 11, 2001 -- less than two weeks after the attacks.

The contractors concluded their work in Gaza last month when the cease-fire deal fell apart and Israeli forces resumed their bombing campaign. The Israeli Defense Forces now claim to occupy some 30% of Gaza territory.

After the ceasefire collapsed, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff suggested using a "security force" in Gaza as a long-term solution. A spokesperson for Safe Reach Solutions said they had not discussed a return to the region with American officials.