Teens arrested in double murder at marijuana grow facility

Two teenagers have been arrested in the murder of two workers at a marijuana grow facility in Oklahoma in what is believed to be an attempted robbery, according to police.

Garvin County deputies discovered two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds when they responded to a marijuana grow property on April 18, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The victims have been identified as 56-year-old Bao Ming Ma and 42-year-old Alejandro Baltazar Hernandez, according to the bureau.

Investigators identified 18-year-old Whyitt Collins and an unidentified 16-year-old male as suspects in the killings. The suspects had stolen a few items, according to investigators.

Investigators said this remains an ongoing investigation and did not reveal how the suspects were identified by police.

Collins was arrested on May 23 and booked on a first-degree murder complaint.

Whyitt Collins is shown in this booking photo released by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

The 16-year-old suspect was also arrested.

Collins is being held in jail by the Garvin County Sheriff's Office, according to records.