Tesla vehicles destroyed, vandalized since Musk began role at White House, authorities say

The company's stock has tumbled nearly 48% this year.

ATF investigators and a member of the Seattle Fire Department inspect burned Tesla Cybertrucks at a Tesla lot in Seattle, March 10, 2025.

Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations have been vandalized, suffered arson attacks and faced protests since the company's CEO Elon Musk began his work with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, leading to mass layoffs of federal workers, authorities said.

The latest suspicious incident occurred overnight in Dedham, Massachusetts, where three Teslas were vandalized, according to the Dedham Police Department. Officials said "words had been spray-painted" on two Tesla Cyber-trucks, with all four tires of the trucks and a Tesla Model S being "reportedly damaged."

Teslas were also damaged in Seattle on Sunday night, where crews had to extinguish a fire involving four electric vehicles, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Officials said other vehicles were moved away to prevent the spreading of the fire.

There were no buildings involved in the fire nor any injuries, according to the fire department.

The Seattle Police Department said the cause of the fire and whether or not foul play was a factor has not been determined. Other incidents in the U.S. were deliberately aimed at the company and it's chief executive.

A Tesla charging station in South Carolina was targeted on Friday, where an unknown individual spray-painted an expletive directed at President Donald Trump along with "LONG LIVE UKRAINE" on the ground in red paint and threw homemade Molotov cocktails at the station, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The suspect flew on foot before authorities arrived on the scene, police said.

Police "cut the power to the three charging stations that were burned by the homemade Molotov Cocktails," officials said in a statement.

There have been no arrests made for this attack, police said.

Similarly, seven Tesla charging stations sustained heavy fire-related damage in Massachusetts on March 3, according to the Littleton Police Department. Officials determined the fires to be "deliberately" set, and the investigation is still ongoing to find the arsonist.

Another incendiary event occurred in Colorado, where a woman was arrested on Feb. 27 after police caught her with explosives at a Tesla dealership, according to the Loveland Police Department. Lucy Grace Nelson, 40, was arrested after police launched an investigation following a series of vandalizations at the Tesla dealership, police said.

Nelson was charged with explosives or incendiary devices use during felony, criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit a Class 3 felony, authorities said.

Protests against Tesla have also occurred at dealerships nationwide. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs told ABC News the demonstrations and the company's plummeting stocks — which have tumbled nearly 48% this year — can all "be tied to [Musk's] time at DOGE."

"It has been a distraction for the company and it's been a problem for the brand," Frerichs said.

Amid with the crime sprees and protests, some Tesla owners have even placed stickers on their vehicles that read, "I bought this before Elon went crazy," ABC News reported.

Trump said on Truth Social on Monday night that he is in support of Musk and is going to "buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk."

Musk, the owner of X, has reposted some reactions that criticized the attacks and called the incident in Seattle "crazy."

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.