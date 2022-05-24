Texas elementary school reports 'active shooter' on campus

The district advised people to stay away from Robb Elementary School.

Authorities are on scene at an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the school district said.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said the shooter was located at Robb Elementary and asked people to stay away from the area.

A shooting took place near the campus, but Robb Elementary School is under lockdown, a school official told ABC News.

Parents were being asked to pick up students at Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center, according to the Uvalde Police Department.

Uvalde, Texas, is located about 90 minutes west of San Antonio.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.