Texas father searches for son as Hill Country floods claim over 100 lives

'We are proceeding as if this is a recovery not a rescue,' says Thad Heartfield.

In the aftermath of one of Texas's deadliest floods in recent history, a father's determination to find his son illustrates both the devastating toll and unwavering spirit of a community in crisis.

Thad Heartfield has worn the same clothes since July 4, when his son Aiden, 22, along with Aiden's girlfriend, Ella, and their friends, were swept away in flash floods that devastated Kerr County, Texas.

"I got a call at 4 a.m. from my son," Heartfield told ABC News, recounting the morning's events. What began as 4 inches of water in Heartfield's riverside vacation home quickly turned catastrophic. "The water immediately rose from 4 inches to 4 feet in a matter of maybe four minutes," he said.

In those crucial moments, Aiden made a fateful decision, his father said.

Thad Heartfield and son Aiden, 22, are seen in this photo. Courtesy Thad Heartfield

"He was uncomfortable going through the rushing water, didn't think he'd make it," Heartfield said. "He needed to help his girlfriend, Ella, and the other girl, Reese. They were losing their footing. And Aidan jumped in the water after them. They got swept away."

The phone call ended abruptly, leaving Heartfield with what would be his last conversation with his son.

Now, Heartfield leads search teams along the river, marking searched areas with X's on trees -- each mark a symbol of diminishing hope. Two victims have been found: one in the debris pile of Heartfield's collapsed house, another half a mile downstream.

Aiden and Ella remain missing.

"I think it's remote at this time that they're still alive," Heartfield said, his voice steady despite the weight of his words. "We are proceeding as if this is a recovery and not a rescue. My desire is to just not leave Aiden and Ella to the river, if at all possible."

Despite his grief, Heartfield's compassion for others remains intact.

"I know every parent would want to brag about their kids, but he was a kind and gentle soul on this planet," he said of Aiden. "I think his spirit is being channeled to these volunteers that have come to our aid and to the community."

The tragedy has touched countless families across the region. Erica Venzor is among those waiting for news about loved ones. Her daughter Natalia, son-in-law Leonardo and grandson Carlos are among the missing after their home near the Guadalupe River was destroyed.

Leonardo Romero, Natalia Venzor and Carlos Romero are seen in this photo. Courtesy Erica Venzor

Remnants of the home where Lenoard Romero, Natalia Venzor and Carlos Romero lived before it was washed away in the Texas floods. Courtesy Erica Venzor

"The family is going through so many emotions. We need them found," Venzor told ABC News, describing her daughter as "the kindest living soul" and her grandson Carlos as "a sweet little boy who loved to play and smile and laugh."

In a rare moment of hope, Leonardo's son from a previous marriage, Leonardo Romero Jr., survived the flooding after floating for hours before being rescued. His mother, Rosa Chavez, said he is recovering well and could be released from the hospital soon.

As the search continues, Heartfield reflected on his last conversation with Aiden -- a moment focused on survival rather than sentiment.

"You wish you would have said 'I love you son,'" he said, "but we were in get-it-done mode ... trying to get him to high ground."