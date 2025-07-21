Texas flooding: Gov. Greg Abbott calls special legislative session for flood emergency planning

The death toll across the state in this month's floods stood was more than 130.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump, first responders and local officials at Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas, during a tour to observe flood damage, Friday, July 11, 2025.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session for the state legislature on Monday to discuss emergency procedures and early warning systems in the wake of the deadly flooding earlier this month.

"We must ensure better preparation in the future," Abbott said in a statement posted on social media.

The session is scheduled to begin at noon local time, according to a press release from his office.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott receive a briefing from a first responder as they visit a scene of devastation along the banks of the Guadalupe River, after catastrophic floods, in Kerr County, Texas, U.S., July 11, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

More than 130 people were killed earlier this month as historic flash flooding tore through central Texas over the July Fourth weekend.

In addition to three people missing in Kerr County, there were still three people missing in Travis County and one person listed as missing in Burnet County, according to the most recent update last week.

Abbott on Sunday said the special session would address preparedness and recovery in the event of future flooding.

The agenda for Monday's sessions is expected to include discussions on flood warning systems, flood emergency communications, relief funding and natural disaster preparations and recovery, Abbott said.