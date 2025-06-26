Armed woman blocks Texas highway in lawn chair during police standoff: Officials

Responders from a crisis intervention team are communicating with her.

A Texas highway shut down after officers got into a standoff with an armed woman seen sitting in a lawn chair on one of the lanes, authorities said Thursday.

The incident -- which unfolded on Interstate 45 in the Spring area, north of Houston -- "remains active," the Harris County Constable's Office said Thursday afternoon.

"Heavy police presence near the North Freeway and Cypresswood Drive as deputies are in a standoff with an armed female suspect in the main lanes of the freeway," the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said on social media.

The woman was involved in a crash on the highway, according to the constable's office, which released photos showing the suspect sitting in a lawn chair in the middle of the highway and the large police response.

"The suspect refuses to comply with verbal commands and is refusing to drop the weapon," the constable's office said.

Responders from a crisis intervention team are communicating with her, according to the constable's office. One of her family members has also since arrived on the scene, it said.

Emergency crews shut down the north- and southbound lanes of the highway amid the response, and traffic is being diverted off the highway. Police have urged residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.