Texas man charged with attempted kidnapping after 26 previous arrests

Stanley Dotson is accused of grabbing a girl and dragging her away.

A man arrested and charged with the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in Houston had been previously arrested at least 26 times, according to court records.

Stanley Dotson, 41, has been charged with felony attempted kidnapping. He is accused of attempting to abduct a girl by "grabbing her and dragging her away," according to court records.

The girl was riding her electric scooter when she saw a man "staring at her [and] making her uncomfortable," prosecutors wrote in court records.

"The male then began following her on foot and proceeded to grab her right arm and pull her towards him, and tried to drag her with him forcefully without her consent," court records alleged.

The girl said she then "fell to the ground and began screaming for help, at which point the male let her go and fled on foot," according to court records.

Witnesses corroborated the girl's account, according to records. Her father, Pedro Basulto, told Houston ABC station KTRK she was with her friend, a 9-year-old, when she was grabbed off her scooter.

"Thank God, I don't know why destiny didn't want me to find him because bad things would have happened," Basulto told KTRK in Spanish.

Stanley Dotson in a police photo. Harris County Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office received an anonymous tip identifying the suspect and providing a Facebook account profile for Dotson, according to records.

Dotson has a record of at least 26 previous arrests, dating back to at least 2008.

The victim and a witness were then shown an an array of photos and both were able to positively identify the suspect as Dotson, according to court records.

Dotson was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and booked in Harris County Jail.

His bail has been set at $100,000, according to jail records.

"If this defendant has attempted this elsewhere, we’d like to know. Please contact us at 832-927-2795," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement on Facebook.