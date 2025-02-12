This Pennsylvania wildlife sanctuary has hosted the event since the pandemic.

Throw your ex to the wolves (not literally) this Valentine’s Day

T&D's Cats of the World, a wildlife sanctuary near Middleburg, Pa., is hosting a fundraiser where people can send $5 and an ex's name to be written on a treat and fed to the wolves on Valentine's Day.

Ever been so enraged at an ex that you wished you could throw them to the wolves? Well, now you can – kind of.

This Valentine’s Day, revenge has never tasted sweeter, thanks to a Pennsylvania wildlife sanctuary’s fundraising event where you can feed your ex — not literally — to the wolves.

The popular event started during the pandemic and has continued to be a tradition for T &D’s Cats of the World in Middleburg, Pennsylvania, according to co-owner Jennifer Mattive.

T&D's Cats of the World, a wildlife sanctuary near Middleburg, Pa., is hosting a fundraiser where people can send $5 and an ex's name to be written on a treat and fed to the wolves on Valentine's Day. WNEP

“An ex-girlfriend, boyfriend, boss, spouse, roommate, the sky’s the limit for an ex, so we’ll put their name to that for $5, and then we toss them to the wolves on Valentine’s Day,” Mattive told ABC News.

Even though you can’t literally hurl your ex to the wolves, participants can submit their ex’s name, which will then be written on a peanut butter dog treat cookie made by one of T &D’s volunteers, said Mattive. The cookies will be in the shape of gingerbread men, with some missing an arm, head or leg.

The plate of revengeful treats will then be served to the four wolves living in the sanctuary. It's all for a good cause: Mattive said proceeds will go directly to the sanctuary’s work of caring for the 200-300 mammals and birds on the property.

“They’ll be hopefully not sick from your exes, but a little fuller,” Mattive said.

Jennifer Mattive, co-owner of T&D’s Cats of the World, speaks with WNEP about the wildlife sanctuary's Valentine's Day fundraiser. WNEP

The treats will be tossed to the wolves on Feb. 14, and T &D will promptly share photos on its Facebook page of the animals snacking on all the exes. You can also find information there about how to have wolves chow down on your ex.

Not into wolves? There are similar Valentine’s Day opportunities geared toward the heartbroken. In New York, the Bronx Zoo is bringing back its “Name a Roach” event, where donors can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a loved one, or a not-so-loved one, for $15.

Similarly, for a $10 donation, a Memphis Zoo will send a video of an elephant pooping to your ex as your Valentine's Day message.