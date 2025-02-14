Transgender references removed from Stonewall National Monument website

The National Park Service removed the "T" in LGBTQ+ on Thursday.

In this June 12, 2023, file photo, rainbow flags are pictured flying on the fence at the Stonewall National Monument in Christopher Park on Christopher Street in New York.

The National Park Service eliminated references to transgender people from its Stonewall National Monument website on Thursday, which now only refers to those who are lesbian, gay and bisexual.

What used to be listed as LGBTQ+, has been changed to LGB.

"Before the 1960s, almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual (LGB) person was illegal. The Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969, is a milestone in the quest for LGB civil rights and provided momentum for a movement," the website now says.

The Stonewall Inn in New York City's Greenwich Village became a national monument in 2016 under former President Barack Obama, creating the country's first national park site dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took to X on Thursday to condemn the change, calling it "cruel and petty."

"Transgender people play a critical role in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights — and New York will never allow their contributions to be erased," Hochul added.

The Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969, began in response to a routine police raid on a gay bar, according to the Library of Congress. The conflict spanned multiple nights and drew national attention as bargoers resisted the police.

Though LGBTQ+ rights activism existed in various pockets prior to 1969, the incident at Stonewall galvanized and mobilized the community toward increased organizing.

NYPD officials have since apologized for past anti-LGBTQ+ practices and the raid of Stonewall.

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and The Stonewall Inn released a statement Thursday criticizing the change.

"This blatant act of erasure not only distorts the truth of our history, but it also dishonors the immense contributions of transgender individuals — especially transgender women of color — who were at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots and the broader fight for LGBTQ+ rights," the organizations said.

In this June 30, 2024, file photo, people stand outside Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center during the 2024 NYC Pride March in New York. Noam Galai/Getty Images, FILE

Spotlighting Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera and "countless other trans and gender-nonconforming individuals," The Stonewall Inn said, "Their courage, sacrifice, and leadership were central to the resistance we now celebrate as the foundation of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement."

The monument's organizers promised to fight for transgender representation to be restored on the website, saying, that the group "Stands unwaveringly in solidarity with the transgender community and all who fight for full equality, and we will not rest until this grave injustice is corrected."

The National Park Service's decision on Thursday comes amid a spate of anti-transgender policies from the Trump administration.

During his first day in the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring that there are only "two sexes, male and female," with the effects of that order being seen from passports to the U.S. military.

"The decision to change 'LGBTQ' to 'LGB' on the Stonewall National Monument's National Parks page is yet another example of the Trump administration’s blatant attempts to discriminate against and erase the legacies of transgender and queer Americans," the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) said in a statement on Thursday.

"You can try to erase our history, but we will never forget those who came before us and we will continue to fight for all those who will come after us," the GLAAD statement added.