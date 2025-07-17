Tropical rains to inundate Louisiana as dangerous heat could affect 70 million people

The heat will ramp down slightly but is expected to jump again next week.

At least six tornadoes were reported from Wisconsin to Indiana on Wednesday, with the Wisconsin tornadoes being labeled as “large,” though no major damage or injuries have been reported.

Over 100 damaging wind reports came in from Kansas to Maryland as well, with tree limbs and powers lines down as a result of 60+ mph wind gusts.

Thursday’s severe threat moves to northern New England from northern New York to northern Maine where damaging wind and a brief tornado are possible.

Stronger storms are also possible from northeast New Mexico to northern North Carolina, and up the Northeast coast, where thunderstorms may produce strong to potentially damaging wind.

Eastern Montana also has the chance for large hail and stronger winds today.

Meanwhile, Kansas City, Missouri, is under a “considerable” flash flood warning on Thursday morning with life-threatening flooding and heavy rain at rates of up to 2.5 inches, which is currently inundating the area as heavy rain is expected to continue through the morning.

Farther east, a flood watch is in place starting Thursday afternoon and continuing overnight for eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, and much of West Virginia and portions of western Virginia and northwest North Carolina where there will be a chance for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall over a condensed amount of time.

In New Mexico, a flood watch is in effect for Ruidoso where rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour on Thursday afternoon could create life-threatening flash flooding in burn scar areas. Northeastern New Mexico is also under a flood watch through the evening because rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour are possible.

Elsewhere, the storm system currently centered just off the Mississippi Gulf Coast is unlikely to become a tropical depression, and the National Hurricane Center has reduced its chances down to 30%, though rain is currently falling over southern Louisiana as this system approaches.

Previously the heaviest rain was expected to hit on Friday, but now it is expected on Thursday from Lafayette and south to the coast, where a significant risk for flash flooding is possible.

Rainfall rates between 3 to 4 inches per hour are possible, with multiple rounds of heavy rain can also be expected.

Showers will continue in western Louisiana on Friday into Saturday morning, but likely not as heavy, though flash flood watches are in effect from southern Mississippi to southern Louisiana.

The eastern side of these watches, including New Orleans and Mississippi, is set to expire Friday night and 3 to 6 inches of rain is expected there, with up to 10 inches in the most extreme cases possible.

The western side of the watch, for south-central and south-western Louisiana, including Lafayette and Lake Charles, is in effect through Saturday as rain will last longer there. This is where 4 to 7 inches of rain is generally expected, with a localized maximum of 15 inches possible.

Meanwhile, an extreme heat warning has been issued south of Memphis for heat indices of up to 114 degrees on Thursday for eastern Arkansas and western Mississippi.

Heat advisories are now out for more than 70 million Americans from east Texas to southern New Hampshire and heat indices in the South will reach between 105 and 109, including Memphis, Shreveport, Jackson, Little Rock, Paducah and Nashville.

In the Mid-Atlantic, heat indices are expected to reach between 105 and 109 degrees, including Elizabeth City, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.

For New England, heat indices between 95 and 102 are expected in areas, including Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Albany.

The heat will ramp down on Thursday, but next week it is expected to jump again with nearly the entire eastern two-thirds of America under “warmer than normal” making for dangerous conditions.