Tropical Storm Chris to become hurricane, bringing dangerous rip currents to East Coast beachgoers

Jul 9, 2018, 9:36 AM ET
WATCH How hurricanes form, explained by Ginger Zee

Tropical Storm Chris is set to turn into a hurricane Monday and is forecast to bring dangerous rip currents and high surf along the East Coast.

The storm -- which will become the second hurricane of the 2018 hurricane season -- is expected to move parallel to the East Coast shoreline over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Chris is expected to turn into a hurricane and travel up along the East Coast.

In this geocolor image GOES-16 satellite image taken July 8, 2018, at 15:00 UTC, shows Tropical Storm Beryl, center right, moving across the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and Tropical Storm Chris, top left, off the U.S. East Coast.

The rip currents and high surf will impact beachgoers from New Jersey to the Carolinas.

Those enjoying the sun and sand on the Outer Banks of North Carolina may see a few rain squalls with gusty winds and some occasional heavy rain as the storm's outer bands pass through.

In this undated stock photo, waves crash against the seawall in Avalon, N.J.

