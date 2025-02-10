Lindsey Graham and Tommy Tuberville are among those at the game in New Orleans.

Trump, 1st sitting president to attend Super Bowl, brings members of Congress to the big game

President Donald Trump visits the field before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025.

President Donald Trump is at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans watching the Super Bowl, marking the first time a sitting president has attended the game.

Among the elected officials accompanying the president are House Speaker Mike Johnson; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, grandson Theodore, son Eric Trump and daughter-in-law Lara Trump are also in attendance.

The Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles comes one month after a terrorist drove a truck down Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day, killing 14 people and injuring dozens more.

Before entering his suite, Trump met with victims' families, emergency personnel and members of the New Orleans Police Department.

"We remember that 14 families will be missing a loved one who was tragically murdered during a senseless terrorist attack while celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street," Trump said in a statement on Sunday. "Our thoughts are also with the 35 individuals injured during the attack whose lives were changed forever that fateful night, and our prayers will remain with them for continued strength, comfort and healing."

Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints, is hosting Trump in her box.

The president stood for the singing of "America the Beautiful" and saluted during the National anthem.

