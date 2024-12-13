Trump calls for ending daylight saving time

Any changes would need to be passed by Congress.

President-elect Donald Trump said Friday he's in favor of eliminating daylight saving time, calling it "inconvenient" and "very costly" as his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) directors also push for action on the matter.

"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation," Trump posted on Truth Social Friday.

While Trump tweeted, “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me," in 2019, he appears to be changing course now. This comes as his DOGE directors, Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk and Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, have advocated for the time change to be eliminated.

"Looks like the people want to abolish the annoying time change," Musk posted in response to a poll on X calling for DST to be abolished.

"It’s inefficient & easy to change," Ramaswamy responded.

Any changes would need to be passed by Congress, and legislation on the issue has been considered before in recent years.