Trump says Coke agrees to use cane sugar in US

"It's just better," Trump said of the recipe change.

ByJack Moore
July 16, 2025, 5:35 PM

President Donald Trump said Wednesday beverage giant Coca-Cola has agreed to use cane sugar in its iconic drink in the U.S.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!"

Former President Donald Trump drinks a Diet Coke during the ProAm of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Oct. 27, 2022, in Doral, Fla.
Lynne Sladky/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

