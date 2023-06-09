Trump charged with 37 counts in classified documents indictment

Trump's charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice and scheme to conceal.

Federal prosecutors unsealed the indictment Friday against former President Donald Trump and one of his aides in connection with his handling of government documents.

The former president was hit with 37 charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and scheme to conceal while his aide Walt Nauta was indicted on six charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements and representations.

Read the full indictment here:

Trump is slated to be arraigned on Tuesday in a Florida federal court.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and criticized the Department of Justice and the U.S. attorney general's office of conducting a political "witch hunt."

Special Counsel Jack Smith is slated to make a statement about the indictment at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.