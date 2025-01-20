Trump to order 'national energy emergency,' issue 'memorandum on inflation' as part of executive actions

The executive actions are expected to be signed "as soon as possible."

President Donald Trump will order a "national energy emergency" and issue a "presidential memorandum on inflation" as part of a slew of executive actions meant to boost the U.S. economy on his first day in office, incoming White House officials told reporters Monday morning.

Trump and his advisers have also prepared an executive order directing the incoming attorney general and the heads of all departments and agencies to review law enforcement conduct over the last four years, multiple sources familiar with the matter said.

The executive order -- which advisers are calling "ending weaponization in the federal government" -- doesn't explicitly direct any criminal investigations, but asks for a review of law enforcement activity and actions taken by the intelligence community over the course of Joe Biden's presidency.

It's not clear if Trump will sign this on Monday, but it's a sign that Trump's administration plans to "investigate the investigators," as he has previously indicated he would.

As part of Trump's executive actions that are expected to be signed "as soon as possible," officials said Trump will "put an end to the [Biden administration's] electric vehicle mandate." Another order will focus solely on Alaska, which officials said has "an incredible abundance of natural resources."

Officials said these moves were not only intended to spur the economy and bring down costs, but also "strengthen our nation's national security," citing the impending "AI race with China."

The primary order Trump is expected to sign Monday will focus on "unleashing" American energy, which officials said would emphasize "cutting the red tape and the burdens and regulations that have held back our economy, have held back investments, job creation and natural resource production."

The national energy emergency Trump expects to sign will "unlock a variety of different authorities that will enable our nation to quickly build again, to produce more natural resources, to create jobs, to create prosperity and to strengthen our nation's national security," officials said.

Officials did not share details on the presidential memorandum to address inflation, saying only that it would be an "all-of-government approach to bringing down costs for all American citizens."

Drilling reached record highs during the Biden administration -- but Biden he also took executive actions to ban future offshore oil and natural gas drilling on America's East and West coasts, the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska's North Bering Sea.

The incoming Trump White House officials did not share the text of Trump's planned executive orders. They will be circulated to the press once they are signed by the president, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.