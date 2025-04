Musk's appointment was not to exceed 130 days.

Trump privately indicates Elon Musk could step back from current role: Sources

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

President Donald Trump has indicated to top advisers that Elon Musk could be taking a step back from his current role in the administration, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

