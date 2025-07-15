Trump is facing backlash from many of the podcasters who supported him in 2024.

Trump was reelected with help from podcasters like Joe Rogan. Is he losing their support over Epstein and Iran?

President Donald Trump listens as African Leaders deliver remarks during a multilateral lunch in the State Dining Room of the White House July 9, 2025 in Washington.

President Donald Trump is facing mounting backlash from his MAGA base over his administration's handling of the Epstein files and its deepening involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict -- and the splintering is especially evident among many of the podcasters and comedians who helped propel his return to power last year.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump embraced podcasts as a key media strategy to reach audiences beyond traditional outlets, and made high-profile campaign appearances on podcasts hosted by comedians like Joe Rogan, Andrew Schulz, and Theo Von.

Now, just over six months into his presidency, many of those same hosts are using their shows to publicly break with the president over campaign promises they say he's gone back on -- particularly his backing off on releasing files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein and his pledge to avoid new foreign entanglements.

After Trump said last week that it was a "waste" of time to talk about Epstein, Schulz -- who hosted Trump on his "Flagrant" podcast during the 2024 campaign and says that he voted for the president -- called Trump's comments "insulting."

"So we're stupid," Schulz said on the latest episode of his podcast. "We're wasting time ... in all seriousness, that is, I think, what is enraging people right now, is it's insulting our intelligence."

Schulz went on to say of Trump: "Everything he campaigned on, I believe he wanted to do -- and now he's doing the exact opposite thing of every single f---ing thing."

"He's doing the exact opposite of everything I've voted for. I want him to stop the wars, he's funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget, he's increasing it," Schulz said.

The "Flagrant" host isn't the only podcaster who backed Trump in 2024 but has recently spoken out against the president.

Rogan, perhaps the biggest podcaster in the world, said on a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" that Trump's base was fracturing over how the president was handling foreign wars.

"I think the whole MAGA thing right now is very divided, particularly because one of the things they voted for was no war," Rogan told guest Bernie Sanders. "Well, now it seems like we're in a war. It's quick, we're six months in, and that's already popped off."

Rogan, who also recently criticized Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown as "f---ing nuts," also defended Rep. Thomas Massie, a vocal congressional opponent of Iran involvement who has faced sharp attacks from Trump and his allies. The criticism marks a dramatic shift for Rogan, whose 2024 endorsement of Trump made international headlines and was seen as a major boost for the campaign.

Von, who hosted both Trump and Vice President JD Vance during the campaign and appeared with Trump in Qatar last month, has also started expressing concerns that the president is abandoning his "America First" pledge.

"I felt like it was supposed to be America First, like, we're focusing on what are we doing to get things back into America," Von said this week. "And then now that we're caught up here, and it feels like we are just working for Israel. I think to a lot of people, you just really start to feel very disillusioned pretty quickly."

Meanwhile, comedian Tim Dillon, who also interviewed Vance before the election, has used recent podcast episodes to deliver critiques of the Trump administration over issues ranging from the potential escalation in Iran to the administration's relationship with Qatar and its empowering of Elon Musk.

"Is Iran the reason that no one can afford a house? Is Iran the reason that there's fentanyl everywhere?" Dillon asked during a recent show. "When your insurance won't cover a knee operation, is your main concern Iran?"

The growing fractures within the coalition that helped return Trump to the White House are coming from outside his typically loyal MAGA wing, which includes figures like Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer. Many of the podcasters and comedians who are now criticizing Trump don't have primarily political audiences -- but played a key role in expanding Trump's reach during the campaign.

Tim Miller, a longtime chronicler and critic of the MAGA base and host of the popular Bulwark podcast, told ABC News that it was just a matter of time before some of those podcasters began speaking out against the president.

"They're all pretty libertarian-minded," Miller said of figures like Rogan and Von. "They are skeptical of foreign wars, skeptical of government." Trump, Miller said, appealed to them as an anti-establishment figure and "a vessel for their contrarian, anti-establishment views."

But now, "Trump becomes the establishment. He is the government," Miller said.

That the podcasters' dissatisfaction "comes over foreign wars and government agents snatching people off the streets isn't that surprising," Miller said. "It's a direct affront to their general, skeptical, anti-establishment ethos."

That shift could carry political consequences in future elections, especially if voices like Rogan and Von influence voters who are disillusioned with the establishment, Miller said.

"Even if it's a minority of the MAGA base, if they're disillusioned, they might not turn out," Miller said. "And these are exactly the kinds of lower-frequency voters Trump mobilized in 2016 and 2024."

"If they're not excited about what Trump is doing, it's hard to imagine them showing up," he said.