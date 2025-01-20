The president-elect said earlier this month he would change the name.

Trump will rename Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' among 1st executive orders

Among the first executive orders set to be signed by President-elect Donald Trump will be an order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the newly named "Gulf of America."

During his January press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump declared he would change the name, saying the gulf is currently run by cartels and that "it’s ours."

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America," Trump said. "What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

Presidents do have the authority to rename geographic regions and features, but it needs to be done via executive order.

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names typically has the jurisdiction for geographic names.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.