At least 40 states are under cold alerts on Monday morning.

Trump's inauguration to be most frigid since 1985, with coldest air in 2 years moving into Northeast

The coldest air of the season is moving into the Northeast and a huge part of the U.S., including the Gulf Coast, after a snowstorm.

At least 40 states, from Oregon to Florida and up to Maine, are on cold alerts on Monday morning.

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington will be a cold one, the coldest since President Ronald Reagan's 1985 inauguration.

An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast for Jan. 20, 2025. ABC News

That one also had to be pushed indoors due to brutal cold, with the temperature at noon at only 7 degrees with wind chills below zero.

The forecast this year calls for temperature in the mid 20s with wind chills in the mid-teens, which isn't as cold as it was in 1985, but is about 15 degrees colder than normal for Washington, D.C.

An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast for Jan. 20, 2025. ABC News

The cold expected on the East Coast is nothing compared to what people in the Upper Midwest are dealing with. Wind chills there are dipping as low as 40 to 50 degres below zero.

The bitter cold has reached the Gulf Coast where freeze alerts are issued and temperatures could reach the lower 20s and even teens this week.

Snow falls on the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The cold alerts follow a quickly moving little snowstorm that is done with, after most major cities from D.C. to NYC got just an inch or two. More fell inland.

Terra Alta, West Virginia, got about a foot of snow, along with 12.5 inches in Grantsville, Maryland. Boston, Massachusetts, had 4 inches so far, while Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, got about 2 inches.

Central Park in New York City saw about 1.6 inches and Washington, D.C., received less than a foot of snow ahead of Monday's inauguration.