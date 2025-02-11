Trump's order to scrap the penny doesn't make 'cents': Expert

The cost of making a penny has risen to more than twice the coin's face value.

President Donald Trump attends the swearing in of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia in the Oval Office at the White House Sept. 30, 2019 in Washington.

President Donald Trump attends the swearing in of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia in the Oval Office at the White House Sept. 30, 2019 in Washington.

President Donald Trump attends the swearing in of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia in the Oval Office at the White House Sept. 30, 2019 in Washington.

President Donald Trump attends the swearing in of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia in the Oval Office at the White House Sept. 30, 2019 in Washington.

As part of his plan to cut alleged federal government waste, President Donald Trump is literally pinching pennies, ordering his Treasury Secretary to stop the U.S. Mint from producing new 1-cent coins.

In an announcement Sunday on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the cost of minting the coin featuring the profile of the country's 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, is more than twice the currency's face value.

"For far too long the United States has minted pennies, which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is wasteful!" Trump wrote. "I have instructed my Secretary of Treasury to stop producing new pennies. Let's rip the waste out of our great nation's budget, even if it's a penny at a time."

According to the U.S. Mint, the cost of producing a single penny has more than doubled in recent years, from 1.76 cents in 2020 to 3.69 cents in 2024.

Printing a paper $1 bill is cheaper than producing a penny, which, according to the U.S. Mint, is comprised of 97.5% zinc and 2.5% copper and requires a smelting process to mold the metals. According to the Federal Reserve, it costs Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing 3.2 cents to print a $1 note – less than the cost of minting a penny.

President Donald Trump attends the swearing in of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia in the Oval Office at the White House Sept. 30, 2019 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. Mint reported losing $85.3 million on making pennies in fiscal year 2024, according to the Mint's annual report to Congress.

Is it legal?

It remains unclear if Trump has the power to retire the coin, which has been part of the fabric of America for 233 years, 116 years with Lincoln's portrait embossed on it.

The move would likely require the approval of Congress. Even though it's part of the U.S. Treasury, "Congress authorizes every coin and most medals that the U.S. Mint manufactures and oversees the Mint's operations under its Public Enterprise Fund," according to the U.S. Mint's website.

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent speaks at the White House, in Washington, February 3, 2025. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

However, Laurence H. Tribe, the Carl M. Loeb University Professor of Constitutional Law Emeritus at Harvard Law School, told the Associated Press that the U.S. Code, a list of general and permanent federal statues, gives Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, the authority to scrap the penny.

Cost of minting coins U.S. Mint, Adobe

While the courts and others debate whether many of Trump's executive orders pass legal muster, "this action seems to me entirely lawful and fully constitutional," Tribe said.

If Trump gets his way, the penny will become the 12th U.S. currency denomination to be retired, joining the half-cent coin, the 2-cent coin, the 20-cent piece and the "trime" – a silver three-cent piece issued from 1851 to 1873, Caroline Turco, assistant curator of the Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, told ABC News.

"We retired them for multiple different reasons, but normally because they were not being used or they just became too expensive to produce," said Turco.

Is it a good idea?

Mark Weller, executive director of Americans for Common Cents – a Washington, D.C., organization that provides research to Congress and the executive branch on the benefits of the penny – believes that eliminating the coin "is an absolutely horrible idea."

Rising cost of minting a penny U.S. Mint, Adobe

"It would be bad for consumers and it would be bad for the economy," Weller told ABC News. "It really would, in fact, not save money, but it would increase government losses and have some unintended economic consequences."

Weller said doing away with the penny would prompt the U.S. Mint to increase production of the nickel. According to the U.S. Mint, the cost of minting a single nickel is nearly 14 cents, almost three times the coin's face value and more than three-and-a-half times the cost of minting a penny.

"Without the penny, nickel production could nearly double, which would increase the Mint's losses," Weller said. "So, it's just hard to understand how you could produce more nickels that are losing more money than the penny and say you're going to save money."

Weller further said that ditching the penny could lead to the cost of goods going up for American consumers.

A pile of U.S. pennies is seen, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

"If there's one thing most economists agree on is that private business has a profit motive. So, the assumption would be that they would price things in a way that they would round up, not round down," Weller said.

Although digital payments are increasingly more common, Weller said cash remains a crucial tool, "especially for someone economically underserved and under-banked."

"The majority of Americans want to keep the penny," Weller said. "A very large number abhor the idea of rounding transactions."

The U.S. Mint produced 3.2 billion pennies in fiscal year 2024, according to the Mint's annual report to Congress, with an estimated 250 billion pennies currently in circulation.

Rolls of U.S. pennies are seen in Washington, Feb. 10, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

History of the penny

Turco, whose museum is the education branch of the American Numismatic Association, told ABC News that one big misconception about the penny is that, technically, it has never existed in the United States.

"The American system does not have a 'penny.' That is a misnomer," Turco said. "We have a cent because when we rebelled against the British they had pennies and that is a British word."

Turco said the 1-cent piece was first produced in the United States in 1793 and was originally the size of the present-day quarter.

A machine loads penny blanks into a bin prior to stamping at the United States Mint in Denver, Colorado, Oct. 19, 2009. Matthew Staver/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turco said Lincoln, whose likeness is also on the $5 bill, was added to the coin in 1909.

If Trump's wishes are met, the United States wouldn't be the first country to eliminate the coin, Turco said. Canada, for example, decided to phase out its penny in 2012. In the U.S., the Department of Defense stopped using pennies at its overseas bases in 1980 because it became too expensive to ship them.

Regardless of the penny's fate, Turco said she believes it will always be a part of the United States, at least colloquially, adding that such phrases as "a lucky penny" and "a penny saved is a penny earned" will likely always be a part of the American lexicon. And, perhaps ironically, the penny's value could increase if its discontinued.

"I think collectors will still enjoy having them," Turco said. "But I don't think that the value of a penny will just skyrocket overnight."