Trump's proposed mass deportation plan has some Texas schools on high alert

Teen from Mexico is worried special visa not enough to keep her in U.S.

President Donald Trump has threatened mass deportations of immigrants, potentially expanding the "expedited removal" program to conduct raids in neighborhoods and workplaces. This program would allow for the quick deportation of individuals who entered the U.S. without proper documentation and have been here for less than two years.

Trump has pledged to tighten immigration laws and roll back Biden-era policies that he believes have encouraged a rise in undocumented immigration.

On Monday, Trump signed executive orders enhancing operations of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in sensitive areas, expanding expedited deportations for undocumented immigrants, and aiming to end birthright citizenship.

Educators and organizers are grappling with what this means for their communities, and schools are determining the best way to support students and families.

15-year-old junior in high school Marie heading to english speaking class. ABC News

ABC News visited a school in South Texas to meet with students and faculty preparing for the potential impacts of President Trump's immigration policies.

While in South Texas, a student named Maria, a high school junior, shared with ABC News that she came to America from Mexico on a special visa last fall. Born and raised in Mexico, the 15-year-old lives with her grandmother, who is her legal guardian, in South Texas.

"It's an honor for me to study here," Maria said. "And my parents, more than anything, they did it in search of something better for me and my future…to have more opportunities and be able to speak a second language."

When Maria first arrived, she knew very little English and was placed in a special set of classes to help integrate her into the Texas public school system.

School districts prep students and families for possible mass deportations. ABC News

She expressed that she misses her family in Mexico but wants to become a Spanish teacher. She must stay in America to do that, but with Trump's plan, her goals may be cut short.

"We found out through TikTok, later on Instagram or things like that," Maria said. "And just like in anything else, there are people who find ways to make the news entertaining…even if it's something bad. We try to focus on the positive to drown out the negative."

In 1982, the Supreme Court ruled that all children, regardless of immigration status, can access public education.

While students like Maria are here legally on unique accommodation, there is growing concern about the potential impact an immigration crackdown could have on educational institutions.

The boundary lines for Maria's school district run along the U.S.-Mexico border. The debate over immigration is finding its way into the classroom, as administrators in Southern Texas believe many of their students come from mixed-status families -- some in the household have documentation allowing them to legally reside in the U.S., while others do not.

School districts prep students and families for possible mass deportations. ABC News

"When you come to our school district, you will be asked the name, of course, and some type of identification of your child and what can we do to service your child? Our business will never be to ask 'what is your status in this nation?'" Norma Garcia, director of multi-language at Harlingen Consolidated Independent Schools, said.

District leaders are enhancing mental health support for students and organizing informative sessions for families. These sessions will connect families with experts, such as immigration attorneys and local border patrol agents, to help address their questions and concerns.

However, not all school districts share the same outrage. In Oklahoma, the Department of Education Superintendent Ryan Walters supports the incoming administration's push for more decisive immigration action.

He claims that the influx of non-English-speaking students has strained the education system. As a solution, he proposes a rule requiring schools to collect information about a student's or their parent's immigration status and then share that information with federal authorities.

"Right now, our schools are being required by the federal government to educate all those children of illegal immigrants and never ask them if they're here legally, never ask them where they're from," Walters told ABC. "Never collect any of this information. And so what happens is, is we have situations where one district, we had over 100 students a week that came in in the middle of the school year that we believe are illegal immigrants."

Oklahoma is suing the former Biden administration and federal agencies for millions of dollars to recover those alleged costs. So far, no other states have joined this newly filed lawsuit.

"We've got to do what's best for the American people, the American taxpayer, and shut down the border, send illegal immigrants back home," Walters said. "And the best way for us to do that right now is to work with the Trump administration, get them the information they need."