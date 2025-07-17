TSA's new technology aims to end long security lines and liquid restrictions.

TSA's new airport security: What travelers need to know in 2025

The North Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, July 8, 2025, in Arlington, Va.

Taking off your shoes and limiting liquids at airport security checkpoints could soon be a thing of the past, as the Transportation Security Administration announces major changes to make air travel easier for passengers.

In a significant shift from post-9/11 security measures, the Department of Homeland Security has already ended the requirement for travelers to remove their shoes during screening. Now, officials are looking at changing another familiar rule: the restrictions on carrying liquids through security.

"TSA is working to make the security process as seamless as possible," ABC News Transportation Correspondent Sam Sweeney reports. "The TSA's ultimate goal is to create a system where passengers can walk through checkpoints without stopping or only pausing briefly."

Latest TSA changes: No more removing shoes at airport security checkpoints

The first big change came on July 8, when DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that passengers no longer need to remove their shoes during security screening. This ended a practice that began in 2006 after a failed terrorist attempt to detonate explosives hidden in shoes.

Future airport screening: Facial recognition and liquid rule possibly changing

Several changes are coming:

Liquid Restrictions: DHS is reviewing the current 3.4-ounce limit on liquids in carry-on bags, though no date has been set for changes

Facial Recognition: New technology will allow passengers to go through security without speaking to TSA agents

Automated Entry: Future checkpoints will feature automatic doors or turnstiles that open after scanning your face and boarding pass



Simplified Screening: Within 6-9 months, some airports will test systems that won't require removing laptops from bags

New security technology makes faster airport screening possible in 2025

According to Secretary Noem, these updates are possible thanks to improved security technology and what she calls a "multi-layered screening process." This includes:

New advanced scanners

Additional security officers

The recently implemented REAL ID requirement



Enhanced identity verification systems

Current TSA requirements: Which security measures will remain in place

While these changes will make travel more convenient, some security measures will remain in place. Passengers will still need to:

Go through identity verification

Pass through security screening

Follow other TSA guidelines

The airline industry has welcomed these changes.

"This will go a long way in facilitating smooth, seamless and secure travel," said Nicholas E. Calio, President and CEO of Airlines for America during a July 8 presser, the airline industry's main trade group.

For now, travelers should stay tuned for more announcements about liquid restrictions and continue following current security guidelines until new changes are officially announced.