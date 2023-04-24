Tucker Carlson out at Fox News

"We thank him for his service to the network," Fox said.

TV host Tucker Carlson and Fox News have "agreed to part ways," Fox said in a statement Monday.

The news comes nearly one week after the $787.5 million settlement agreement between Fox and Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion's suit had accused Fox News of recklessly airing false election claims and conspiracy theories in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Richard Drew/AP, FILE

