Tufts student's visa was revoked due to activism, Rubio says

Rumeysa Ozturk was arrested as she was headed to break her fast.

Signage and flowers are placed on a tree next to where ICE agents apprehended Tuft University graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk on March 27, 2025, in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The government revoked Tufts doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk's visa due to her pro-Palestinian activism, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who added the State Department may have revoked more than 300 student visas since the beginning of the second Trump administration.

"It might be more than 300 at this point. We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa," Rubio said during a press conference in Guyana on Thursday.

Ozturk, a Turkish national, was arrested by immigration authorities as she was headed to meet her friends and break her fast during Ramadan on Tuesday.

In this image taken from security camera video, Rumeysa Ozturk, a 30-year-old doctoral student at Tufts University, is detained by Department of Homeland Security agents on a street in Sommerville, Mass., March 25, 2025. via AP

She is listed in the ICE database as "in custody" and appears to be held at an ICE processing center in Louisiana.

Rubio plainly said Ozturk's visa was revoked by the government.

"If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us the reason you are coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus -- we're not going to give you a visa," he said.

Demonstrators take part in the Stand with Rumeysa Ozturk,Tufts PHD Student emergency rally, at Powder House Square Park, after Ozturk was taken into custody by federal agents, in Somerville, Massachusetts, March 26, 2025. Faith Ninivaggi/Reuters

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Georgetown, Guyana, Mar. 27, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

"If you lie to us and get a visa and then enter the United States, and with that visa, participate in that sort of activity, we're going to take away your visa. And once you've lost your visa, you're no longer legally in the United States. And we have a right, like every country in the world has a right, to remove you from our country. So it's just that simple," Rubio said.

Last year, Ozturk was the co-author of an opinion piece in the Tufts Daily newspaper, demanding the university administration "acknowledge the Palestinian genocide" and disclose and divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel.

She made no mention of Hamas in the op-ed though a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said she "engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans."

"She's softspoken, she doesn't want to hurt you when she's talking," her friend, Reyyan Bilge, an assistant teaching professor in Northeastern University's psychology department, told ABC News. "She makes sure that she doesn't offend anyone, let alone possibly incite violence. I've never heard her swearing, believe me, this is the kind of person we're talking about."

Rumeysa Ozturk is shown in this undated photo. Obtained by ABC News

The secretary said it was "crazy" and "stupid" for any country to issue visas to any individual that intends to be disruptive on college campuses.

"If you invite me into your home because you say, I want to come to your house for dinner and I go to your house and I start putting mud on your couch and spray painting your kitchen, I bet you you're going to kick me out," he said. "Well, we're going to do the same thing if you come into the United States as a visitor and create a ruckus for us."

"We don't want it. We don't want it in our country. Go back and do it in your country, but you're not going to do it in our country," he said.

The mayor of Sommerville, Massachusetts, where Ozturk was approached and detained, said it appears the Tufts doctoral student was detained over the exercise of free speech.

"I am deeply concerned to see a student with legal status detained for what appears to be the exercise of free speech. Rumeysa Ozturk has a First Amendment right to free speech and a right to due process and that must be upheld, just as all immigration detainees have rights that must be respected without exception," Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said in a statement.

"Our rights are being threatened in a variety of ways right now and Somerville will make use of the law and our voices to defend them. My administration recently filed a joint lawsuit with Chelsea against federal officials to do just that. We cannot sit by idly," the mayor said.