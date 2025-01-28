Tupac murder suspect faces new charge for allegedly fighting with inmate

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the only man ever arrested in the murder of Tupac Shakur, faces a new charge for allegedly fighting with another inmate, as he remains in a Las Vegas jail awaiting trial.

Davis, 61, was charged with battery by prisoner for allegedly engaging in "mutual combat" while in custody last month, according to an arrest report. He has been in the Clark County Detention Center since his September 2023 arrest in connection with the famed rapper's 1996 drive-by killing.

While being escorted back to his housing unit on Dec. 23, Davis and another inmate allegedly got into a fight, grappling and striking each other in the face or head, according to the arrest report. They were both pepper sprayed but continued to fight until physically separated, according to the report.

When interviewed about the altercation days later, Davis allegedly said he was "just standing his ground," according to the arrest report.

Both Davis and the other inmate, Rochlon Hamilton, were charged with battery by prisoner.

During a brief appearance in court Tuesday morning on the battery case, Davis said he understood the new charge and his next court appearance was set for Feb. 11.

Duane Davis arrives at Clark County District Court for a hearing on a motion to dismiss all charges in his case filed by his attorney Carl E.G. Arnold at the Regional Justice Center on Jan. 21, 2025 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Davis' bail for the battery charge was set at $50,000, court records show -- with the note that prosecutors had "provided clear and convincing evidence" that a lesser alternative wouldn't ensure his appearance or community safety.

His bail on the murder charge was already set at $750,000. After unsuccessful attempts to get released to house arrest, he remains in custody.

Prosecutors in the murder case had argued that Davis, the alleged "shot-caller" in Shakur's killing, posed an ongoing threat to the community and should remain locked up. They said Davis was caught on jailhouse calls plotting to harm witnesses and "scheming" to hide the sketchy provenance of his bail funds. Davis' lawyer has denied those accusations. The judge overseeing the case ultimately denied Davis' requests for release.

Last week, the judge also denied Davis' bid to dismiss the murder charge, saying prosecutors are well within the bounds with the evidence they've gathered. The judge further found the defense provided no evidence that the decadeslong delay in an arrest in the case was in "bad faith" or the result of some long-game gambit that could violate Davis' right to a fair trial.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial in the case has been set for March.