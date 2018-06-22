Uber driver left for dead recovering but says, 'I still don’t know what happened'

A Uber driver who was beaten and left for dead in Boston said that his recovery is progressing but he has no memory of the attack.

While working a shift as an Uber driver, Henry Miller, 75, was carjacked, beaten and left on the street for dead in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester, according to ABC-affiliate WCVB.

Miller told the affiliate he had dropped off a client and was headed to pick-up the next rider. He said ha had made contact with the rider because he was having trouble finding the address. When she called him and said he had driven past her, he turned the car around and went back to where two people were standing outside.

WCVB

He says that is the last thing he remembers.

“I still don’t know what happened,” Miller said.

He suffered from severe injuries to his body, including his lungs. Doctors told him his heart stopped, and they had to bring him back. Today, he said, he still suffers from severe chest pains but believes he is on the road to recovery.

WCVB

“A lot of progress,” he told WCVB. “I can walk. I wasn’t able to walk.”

“Our thoughts are with our driver-partner and his family at this difficult time. We are working with authorities to assist their investigation," Uber said in a statement to ABC News.

He said he has 25,000 client rides and has driven more than 50,000 people in his car. Miller said the attack was the only really bad incident he has had while driving for Uber and hopes to do get back to driving soon.

WCVB

“I meet everybody from all over the world,” Miller said. “I’m not gonna stay home and watch TV.”