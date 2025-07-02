Congressional intern killed in Washington, DC shooting: Officials

A 21-year-old congressional intern was killed Monday night after getting caught in targeted gunfire in Northwest Washington, D.C., police said.

Police and congressional officials identified the victim as Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, of Granby, Massachusetts, who died Tuesday after being shot near the intersection of 7th and M Street.

Investigators have recovered the suspect vehicle and stated that while the shooting was targeted, Tarpinian-Jachym was not among the intended victims.

Tarpinian-Jachym, who had been serving as an intern for Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.) since June, was a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he was majoring in finance with a minor in political science.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:28 p.m. Monday when multiple suspects emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people. Three victims were struck: Tarpinian-Jachym, an adult female, and a 16-year-old male.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

While the other two victims were conscious when police arrived, Tarpinian-Jachym was found unconscious. All three were transported to local hospitals, where Tarpinian-Jachym succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Rep. Estes and his wife, Susan, released a statement expressing their condolences to the Tarpinian-Jachym family.

"I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile," Estes said in a press release. "We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas' 4th District and the country."

Estes has represented the Kansas 4th Congressional District since 2017 and currently serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, Budget Committee, and Joint Economic Committee, and chairs the Social Security Subcommittee.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.