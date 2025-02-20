UnitedHealthcare offers employee buyouts after tumultuous months

The company said the move can help it "meet the evolving needs" of customers.

UnitedHealthcare confirmed on Wednesday that it is offering some employees voluntary buyouts.

The health insurance company has been under a spotlight following the fatal shooting of its CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on Dec. 4, 2024.

People demonstrating against the health care industry stand outside Federal Criminal Court as Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appears during an arraignment hearing on Dec. 19, 2024, in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Thompson was succeeded by Tim Noel in January.

"This voluntary option is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure our team is best positioned to meet the evolving needs of the people and customers we are honored to serve," according to a company spokesperson's statement to ABC News.

"We continue to grow our workforce and hire talent based on the needs of our business," the statement said.

UnitedHealthcare, is the insurance subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, and is the largest private health insurer in the U.S.

It is also increasingly incorporating digital options into its business.

Other health insurance companies have also recently announced voluntary buyouts.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is offering buyouts to its nonunion employees as the health insurer tries to cut $285 million in administrative expenses this year as claims "skyrocket," according to a report in the Detroit Free Press.

The news of the UnitedHealthcare buyouts was first reported by CNBC.