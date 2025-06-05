US Marshals arrest Dominican man wanted in quadruple homicide, including victims aged 2 and 4

The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a 31-year-old Dominican man suspected in a quadruple homicide in New York in which two of the victims were children, ages 2 and 4, officials said.

Luis Francisco Soriano -- also known as Jefry Yevo -- had been wanted by the Irondequoit, New York, Police Department on four charges of second-degree murder and charges of narcotics stemming from a suspected quadruple homicide Aug. 31, 2024, near Rochester, New York, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS).

Soriano was added to the U.S. Marshals Service District of Puerto Rico’s Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives list in September 2024.

“Investigations conducted by the USMS in Puerto Rico, in collaboration with the USMS New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, revealed that Soriano fled by boat to the Dominican Republic after becoming aware of the presence of federal marshals on the island,” officials said.

After investigators discovered that Soriano was working at a hotel in Punta Cana, USMS team members stationed in Santo Domingo, and working in coordination with Dominican authorities, arrested him without incident after he completed his shift at the hotel’s call center, officials said.

“Without a doubt, this is an exceptional job by the Deputy U.S. Marshals of the U.S. Marshals Service, both nationally and internationally,” said Wilmer Ocasio-Ibarra, U.S. Marshal for the District of Puerto Rico. “It is truly worthy of recognition, and our communities should feel reassured knowing that this fugitive has been captured and will face justice. Every case is important to us, but this one not only deeply impacted our communities in New York and Puerto Rico, it shook our entire nation. The horrific nature of this crime, which resulted in the tragic death of a family, including two innocent children, rocked the very foundation of our society governed by law and order.”

Soriano will now remain in the custody of Dominican authorities pending his extradition proceedings.

“U.S. Marshal Ocasio recognized the outstanding work of all USMS districts, divisions and units involved, including the Office of International Operations, the Western District of New York, the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Puerto Rico Violent Offender Task Force, extending special thanks to the members of the public who, from the beginning, provided key information that contributed to the successful apprehension of this dangerous fugitive,” USMS said after Soriano’s arrest.