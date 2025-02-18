Venomous snake found in box of grocery store bananas

The snake was discovered before the bananas were available to consumers.

A mildly venomous Ornate Cat-eyed snake was found in a shipment of bananas at a New Hampshire grocery store over the weekend, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief.

An "unwanted hitchhiker" was found in a box of bananas at a New Hampshire grocery store on Friday, according to Rainforest Reptile Shows.

A store employee at Market Basket in Manchester, New Hampshire, discovered the reptile in a shipment of bananas, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division. A conservation officer responded to the employee's call and the 18-inch snake was delivered to Rainforest Reptile Shows, an education company that hosts interactive programs and cares for about 300 reptiles through its nonprofit RRS Oasis.

Mack Ralbovsky, vice president of Rainforest Reptile Shows, told ABC News he wasn’t surprised the snake had slipped inside a box of bananas.

“We have been dealing with these kinds of situations for over 25 years now,” Ralbovsky said. “We probably get a call three to four times a year for something similar.”

NH Fish and Game identified the reptile as an Ornate Cat-eyed snake, which is native to Ecuador. The snake is mildly venomous and primarily eats amphibians and lizards, according to Ralbovsky.

Grocery shoppers were not pleased to hear of a reptile mingling with their produce. One shopper told local ABC affiliate WMUR-TV, “That does not look like a friendly fella, that’s for sure.” Another said, “I have two snakes at home, that’s enough for me.”

Ralbovsky said any animal that sneaks into produce boxes is "just trying to find a place to hide from predators."

“There’s nothing we can really do to prevent this. [Animals] use produce or crops, things that we eat, to hide,” Ralbovsky said.

Rainforest Reptile Shows frequently works with law enforcement agencies on cases that involve “illegally owned pets that were confiscated, neglected or abused or unwanted pets,” according to its Facebook page.

As for the newest resident, the company said the snake is currently housed in a temporary habitat and will “remain forever with us or go to an accredited zoo or aquarium.”

The snake, which Ralbovsky said “went on the experience of a lifetime,” is adapting well to its temporary habitat, but the company plans to upgrade its living situation by including specialized food and habitat modifications to replicate its native environment.

Ralbovsky said Rainforest Reptile Shows will give people an opportunity to name this famous serpent on social media.

Rainforest Reptile Shows said those who are interested in supporting "the creation of a naturalistic habitat and provide specialized food" via donations can visit its Facebook page for details.