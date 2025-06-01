Police said there are several victims.

FBI investigating attack in Boulder, Colorado, as 'act of terror'

Police in Boulder, Colorado, are responding to an attack at the Pearl Street Mall that they say left several victims.

FBI Director Kash Patel said officials are investigating this incident as a "targeted terror attack."

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," Patel said.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 13th Street and Pearl Street.

Police have evacuated the area from Broadway to the west, Pine Street to the north and 16th Street to the east and Walnut Street to the south.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the attack a "heinous act of terror."

"Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation," Polis wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.