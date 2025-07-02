The incident occurred at Oglethorpe Mall on the south side of the city.

Several victims in mall shooting in Savannah, Georgia: Police

Police in Savannah, Georgia, are responding to a mall shooting that left "several victims," the department said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Oglethorpe Mall, located on the south side of the city.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene.

Savannah Police said in an update that the mall had been evacuated and there was no longer an "active threat."

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke with ABC News' Savannah affiliate WJCL at the Oglethorpe Mall, where he said three people were shot in the incident and all three were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

